ARP Americas LP Buys New Stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,000. Front Yard Residential makes up approximately 2.3% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ARP Americas LP owned about 5.45% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 855,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 543,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $664.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.82. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 332,593 shares of company stock worth $3,096,330 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

