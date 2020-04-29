ARP Americas LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ARP Americas LP lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 9.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 29.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 819.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.