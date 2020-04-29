ARP Americas LP Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

ARP Americas LP reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

