ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

