ARP Americas LP Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $252.03 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.