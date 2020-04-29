ARP Americas LP Sells 668,369 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

ARP Americas LP lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668,369 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.9% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.68% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $59,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

CY has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

