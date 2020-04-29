ARP Americas LP Trims Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

ARP Americas LP lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

