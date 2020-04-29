Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Stewart Hamilton Purchases 157 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton bought 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($198.26).

ARW traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.47). 343,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,450. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of $197.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.96).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

