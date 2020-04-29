ArtByte Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

