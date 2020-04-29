Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

