Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Federated Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FII opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

