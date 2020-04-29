Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 92,834 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

TER opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,820 shares of company stock worth $6,755,392. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

