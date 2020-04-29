Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Westrock stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

