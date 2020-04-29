Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $313.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

