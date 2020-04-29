Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.24% of Tufin Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

