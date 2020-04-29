Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,597 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Webster Financial worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,630,000 after buying an additional 771,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,300 shares of company stock worth $441,373 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

