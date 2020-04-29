Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $9,461,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.