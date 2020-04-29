Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $3.53 Million Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $21,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:DKS opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

