Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Boeing stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $289.84. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

