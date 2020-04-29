Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.51 Million in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.