Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,045 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 508,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

