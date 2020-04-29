Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,431,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,633,986 shares of company stock valued at $612,662,634.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -55.66. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.