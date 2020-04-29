Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,268,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

