Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 187,729 TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TCF Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. Raymond James decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TCF opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

