Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 99,718 Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Elastic by 719.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,433,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,600. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

