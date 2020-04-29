Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541,080 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

SPR stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

