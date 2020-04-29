Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 12,841 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

