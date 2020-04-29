Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 154,834 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,834 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.