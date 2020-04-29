Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 218,851 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,851 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

