Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 59,616 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 250.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

