Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 62,330 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after buying an additional 738,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

