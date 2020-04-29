Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 65,311 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,311 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

