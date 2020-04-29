Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $2.92 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

NYSE NOW opened at $296.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

