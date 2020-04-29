Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

