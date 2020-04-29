Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Arconic worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 495,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Arconic stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

