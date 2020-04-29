Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 490,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,485. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

