Asio Capital LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

GS stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

