Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.