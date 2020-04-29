Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

