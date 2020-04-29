Asio Capital LLC Buys 12,901 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

C stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

