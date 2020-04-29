Asio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,660 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

