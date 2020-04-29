Asio Capital LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.0% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 80,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 68,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 520,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 60,801 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

