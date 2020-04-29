Asio Capital LLC Grows Stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond makes up approximately 5.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond during the 4th quarter worth $707,000.

GSST stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $51.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

