Asio Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,018.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.