Asio Capital LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.