Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 316.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 189,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

