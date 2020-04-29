Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 325,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

