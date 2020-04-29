Asio Capital LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

