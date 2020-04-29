Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

