Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 248,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

SBLK opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

